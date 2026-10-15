Rajinikanth's fans celebrate Jailer 2 release with large-scale theater gatherings, dance performances and cut-outs.
Many are also seen showering milk on his posters and performing aarti.
Early reviews for Jailer 2 show mixed reactions, with strong praise for the first half and Rajinikanth's swag, and criticism for the weaker second half.
South superstar Rajinikanth's latest flick Jailer 2 arrived in cinemas today, October 15, 2026, a year after his last release Coolie. The highly anticipated film arrived amid much fanfare as Thalaivar's fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate his every release. Like his previous films, the release of Jailer 2 has also been celebrated with much enthusiasm, with large-scale theatre gatherings, dance performances and cut-outs.
Fans celebrate Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Several pics and videos of fans celebrating Rajinikanth's film are circulating on social media. Fans, especially in Tamil Nadu, gathered outside cinema theatres in Chennai to catch the first day first show of the movie, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
They are celebrating the special day by dancing outside theatres and burning confetti/firecrackers.
A group of Rajinikanth's fans were seen dancing at Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, Chennai, to mark the veteran star's film release.
Have a look at the videos here.
In another video, in the same theatre, they were seen showering milk and performing aarti on Rajinikanth's posters.
In Madurai, there was also the same fervour as fans celebrated by dancing to the drum beats at Solaimalai theatre.
About Jailer 2
Rajinikanth has returned to the sequel as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, his most iconic role.
Apart from old faces, a new cast has joined. Vijay Sethupathi makes an exception to his usual rule against guest roles by appearing in a cameo. Mohanlal and Hrithik Roshan are also in the film in special appearances.
The project also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.
Jailer 2 box office
The action thriller is expected to earn not less than ₹50 crore on Day 1. Girish Wankhede, a movie trade and PR expert, tells Outlook, "I believe that it would be able to cross the ₹200 crore mark in the first weekend itself."