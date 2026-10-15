South superstar Rajinikanth's latest flick Jailer 2 arrived in cinemas today, October 15, 2026, a year after his last release Coolie. The highly anticipated film arrived amid much fanfare as Thalaivar's fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate his every release. Like his previous films, the release of Jailer 2 has also been celebrated with much enthusiasm, with large-scale theatre gatherings, dance performances and cut-outs.