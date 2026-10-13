Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Targets Huge Day 1 Collection; First Weekend Expected To Go Over ₹200 Crore

Jailer 2 will arrive in cinemas on October 15 ahead of the Dussehra holiday.
The sequel is the continuation of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's story.
The audience is hoping Jailer 2 will be as successful as the first instalment.
Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action film Jailer 2 has recorded impressive figures in advance bookings just two days before its theatrical release on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the much-awaited sequel comes three years after its original film. Jailer 2 has the advantage of the first film, which is why the buzz around the film is strong.
According to trade estimates, Jailer 2 advance booking figures have already crossed the ₹40 crore mark. It has collected over ₹10 crore gross in Tamil Nadu for Day 1, including block seats across more than 3,300 shows.
The figures are expected to rise further.
Jailer 2 box office prediction
Few tentpole films can generate the sort of pre-release hype and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has done it ahead of its release. The film is coming during the Navratri week, so it will get an extended weekend.
According to Girish Wankhede, a movie trade and PR expert, Jailer 2 is likely to earn more than ₹200 crore in the opening weekend.
“There is strong buzz around Jailer 2. I would expect it to earn not less than ₹50 crore on Day 1. I believe that it would be able to cross the ₹200 crore mark in the first weekend itself,” he tells Outlook.
Surprise elements will have major advantage
Wankhede cites four reasons Jailer 2 will be a huge success. He says, “First, the Rajinikanth Fans Association is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a grand success. Second, as a masala potboiler, it is exactly the kind of film his fans eagerly anticipate. Third, it benefits from being the sequel to a blockbuster. Fourth, the movie features an ensemble cast of major stars from various film industries, including Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vinayakan, and Vidya Balan.”
“There are lots of surprise elements in the film which will become the talk of the town and will be huge. I certainly feel it will have a terrific run at the box office. Right now, Drishyam 3 has started slowing down, and the entire focus is now on Jailer 2,” he adds.
Jailer 2 will have its Hindi theatrical release, putting to rest earlier reports claiming the film would skip its Hindi screenings amid a dispute over its early OTT release.
Produced by Sun Pictures, it is releasing in 1000+ screens across North India.