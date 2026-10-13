Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Targets Huge Day 1 Collection; First Weekend Expected To Go Over ₹200 Crore

Surprise elements will have major advantage

Wankhede cites four reasons Jailer 2 will be a huge success. He says, “First, the Rajinikanth Fans Association is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a grand success. Second, as a masala potboiler, it is exactly the kind of film his fans eagerly anticipate. Third, it benefits from being the sequel to a blockbuster. Fourth, the movie features an ensemble cast of major stars from various film industries, including Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vinayakan, and Vidya Balan.”