Sreejith Ravi receives one year of rigorous imprisonment in the Thrissur POCSO case.
The court imposes a ₹50,000 fine, payable to the survivors.
All 21 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial against the actor.
Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case linked to an incident involving two minor girls in Thrissur in 2022. The Thrissur Fast Track Court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 after finding him guilty. However, the court has suspended the sentence for one month and granted him bail after he expressed his intention to challenge the verdict in the Kerala High Court.
Sreejith Ravi Sentenced In 2022 POCSO Case
Judge Remya Menon found Ravi guilty under Section 11(i) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code, according to PTI. The court ordered one year of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional month of rigorous imprisonment.
Ravi was granted bail on a bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties. He has been directed to appear before the court on December 23, 2026. The sentence has been suspended for a month to allow him to file an appeal
What Is The Sreejith Ravi POCSO Case?
The case dates back to July 4, 2022, when two minor girls were returning home from school to their apartment complex near SN Park in Ayyanthole, Thrissur. According to the prosecution, Ravi arrived in a car, exposed himself to the children and threatened them. Their parents subsequently filed a complaint, following which the West Police registered a case. The actor was identified after CCTV footage from the area was examined.
Ravi had filed a discharge petition before the trial court, but it was dismissed. He later approached the Kerala High Court, which also dismissed his challenge, allowing the trial to proceed. During the trial, all 21 prosecution witnesses testified in support of the case.
Who Is Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi?
Sreejith Ravi, 50, is the son of veteran Malayalam actor T.G. Ravi. He has worked in Malayalam cinema as well as Tamil films since 2005. He was also arrested in a similar case in Palakkad in August 2016 involving allegations of exposing himself to school students.
The court has directed that the ₹50,000 fine, if recovered, be paid to the two survivors.