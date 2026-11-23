Thalapathy Vijay has been known for his expensive car collections
Thalapathy Vijay's Rolls-Royce Ghost costs around ₹6.5 crore
Vijay Thalapathy's Lexus LM 350h costs around ₹2.75 crore
Thalapathy Vijay has long kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Over the years, the actor-turned-politician has been known for his luxury car collection, which includes ultra-luxury sedans and premium SUVs, to name a few. Thalapathy Vijay's expensive car list includes models from top brands like Rolls-Royce, Lexus, BMW, Toyota, Audi, Mini, to name a few. Check out the cost of Thalapathy Vijay's car collection, which gives a sneak peek into his luxurious lifestyle.
1. Rolls-Royce Ghost
Thalapathy Vijay's Rolls-Royce Ghost is one of the most luxurious cars associated with the star. The British luxury sedan is known for its power-packed engine, sophisticated design, and handcrafted interiors. The estimated price is around ₹6.5 crore. According to reports, Vijay initially imported the first-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost from England in 2012.
2. Lexus LM 350h
Vijay Thalapathy's Lexus LM 350h is another of the most expensive vehicles owned by the former actor. The vehicle reportedly costs around ₹2.20 crore to ₹2.75 crore. The luxurious multi-purpose vehicle features premium seating and a grand rear display. The spacious cabin feels like a private lounge. The car is for people who love to travel luxuriously.BMW i7
3. BMW i7
Vijay's BMW i7 is an all-electric car that costs around ₹2.5 crore. The sedan gives a premium rear-seat travel experience and has a theatre-style entertainment display. The electric vehicle combines modern technology with premium-level comfort. Thalapathy Vijay reportedly bought the BMW i7 xDrive60 in 2024.
4. Toyota Vellfire
Vijay Thalapathy's Toyota Vellfire costs around ₹1.19 crore to ₹1.63 crore. The premium MPV has a spacious cabin, lounge-like seating, and is best suited for long-distance travel. The uber-end vehicle is also good for city travelling.
5. Audi A8 L
Vijay Thalapathy's garage reportedly also includes a luxury sedan, the Audi A8 L, with a price tag of around ₹1.34 to ₹1.63 crore. The vehicle has been known for its tech-focused cabin, defined interiors, advanced technology, and premium upholstery.