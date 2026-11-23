Thalapathy Vijay has long kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Over the years, the actor-turned-politician has been known for his luxury car collection, which includes ultra-luxury sedans and premium SUVs, to name a few. Thalapathy Vijay's expensive car list includes models from top brands like Rolls-Royce, Lexus, BMW, Toyota, Audi, Mini, to name a few. Check out the cost of Thalapathy Vijay's car collection, which gives a sneak peek into his luxurious lifestyle.