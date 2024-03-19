Watch: Thalapathy Vijay's Car Damaged After He Gets Mobbed By Thousands Of Fans On Reaching Kerala

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film, ‘Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT), has been all over social media, and the anticipation for it is high amongst the fans. The film is currently under production, and makers have finished its Chennai, Hyderabad, Thailand, and Sri Lanka shoots. The next shoot schedule is in Kerala and adding to the excitement, Vijay is heading to shoot a film in the state after 14 years.
As he reached Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on March 18, the streets of the city came to a standstill as thousands of fans gathered outside the airport to welcome him. Most of them followed him as he reached his hotel, and amidst all that, the car in which the actor was traveling was damaged by fans. A video of the car with shredded glass and multiple dents has now made it to social media. Check out the video of the car here:
Vijay marked his return to Kerala after 14 years since his last film, ‘Kaavalan’, which was shot in 2011.
Coming to 'GOAT', for the film, Thalapathy Vijay is teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu, and it is supposed to be wrapped up in the coming months. The film is likely to hit theatres later this year. It has also been reported that Trisha is likely to play a cameo role in 'GOAT', and the two would feature yet again after director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo'. Reportedly, the actress has finished her portions, which also includes a song.
As for Vijay, he is all set to play two roles - as a protagonist and antagonist - in the film. The ensemble cast of ‘GOAT’ includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj. Backed by AGS Entertainment, 'GOAT' has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.