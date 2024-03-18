As reported by News18, the next shoot schedule of the movie is set to kickstart in Kerala. The filming will commence at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This will mark Thalapathy Vijay’s return to Kerala after 14 years since his last film, ‘Kaavalan’, which was shot in 2011. A viral social media post shows the stadium decked with multiple posters of the actor on its walls. The posters welcome the actor to the venue.