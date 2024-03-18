Actor Vijay’s upcoming movie, ‘Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT) is generating buzz on social media with each passing day. Fans have speculated that this film might be Thalapathy’s last film before he joins politics. The movie is under production, and it has finished its Chennai, Hyderabad, Thailand, and Sri Lanka shoots. The next shoot schedule is in Kerala and fans are excited to see the actor shoot a film in the state after 14 years.
As reported by News18, the next shoot schedule of the movie is set to kickstart in Kerala. The filming will commence at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This will mark Thalapathy Vijay’s return to Kerala after 14 years since his last film, ‘Kaavalan’, which was shot in 2011. A viral social media post shows the stadium decked with multiple posters of the actor on its walls. The posters welcome the actor to the venue.
Another viral video shows a crowd of people swarming at the Thiruvananthapuram airport waiting to catch one glimpse of the actor. His fans showed up with posters and cameras and were seen chanting his name.
Fans have also taken to social media platforms to express their sheer happiness. Reacting to the posts, one fan said, “The fort is getting ready for king’s arrival.” A second fan commented, “The adopted son entering his fort. Happy for Kerala Thalapathy fans.” A third fan mentioned, “That's a great news, fans are so excited about it. He is a star.”
Vijay’s past Kerala project, ‘Kaavalan,’ was helmed by director Siddique. The shoot started on October 3, 2011, predominantly in Thailand and Chennai. Recent reports speculate that actress Trisha may make a special appearance in a song for ‘GOAT.’ The song was filmed at a studio in Chennai.