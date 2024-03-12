For those caught unversed, on Monday, the Union Home Ministry officially issued the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), prior to the announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Centre put the CAA into effect by notifying the rules, four years after the controversial law was passed. The purpose is to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Additionally, applicants will have to submit an eligibility certificate issued by a locally recognized community institution to verify that they belong to an eligible community (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian). They will also have to provide a declaration, stating that they will “irrevocably” renounce their current citizenship and want to make “India as a permanent home.”