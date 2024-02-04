Thalapathy Vijay Pens A Heartfelt Message For Everyone Wishing Him On His 'New Political Journey'

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay recently announced his political party. His fans, friends, and peers congratulated him on his political venture. The actor has thanked everyone for their support. On Sunday, he issued a statement expressing his gratitude.
Vijay had previously addressed his fans as 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Rasigaral'. Now, he has changed it to ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozhargal', which means that his fans have become his followers now.
He started his statement, “Greetings to all" and added, "I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamilnadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends''. He added, ''Last but not the least, my huge pillar of support ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal’ for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of TamilNadu.”
On Friday, the 'Leo ' actor announced his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (victorious Tamil association). Vijay will make his debut with his party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election and will also quit acting.
The actor said, “We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."
He continued, ''Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it''.
On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). Post this, he has 'Thalapathy 69' which is speculated to be his last film as an actor. Reports state that Vijay might collaborate with director Karthik Subbaraj for this film.