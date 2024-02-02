'GOAT' Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni Shares Important Update About The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Siddhartha Nuni also talked about working with Thalapathy Vijay. He said that the actor is a wonderful person to work with. He also revealed that he worked with three cameras for the first time in this film. He said it was a “little tough” and challenging, however, it got easier for him once the shoot progressed. He mentioned that he enjoys working with a handheld camera because it gives him the liberty to move it according to his vision. He revealed that he is learning a lot on the Venkat Prabhu set.