'GOAT' Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni Shares Important Update About The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ has generated quite a lot of buzz on social media ever since its first look poster was unveiled in December last year. The Venkat Prabhu directorial is currently being shot. It is reported that the shoot is going on in full swing. Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni, who is currently working on ‘GOAT’ has shared an update regarding the film and fans are excited.
In a recent interview, cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni shared an update regarding the shoot of ‘GOAT.’ The cinematographer had recently spoken about ‘GOAT’ in a YouTube interview. As reported by The Times of India, Siddhartha Nuni revealed that half of the shooting of the film is completed.
Siddhartha Nuni also talked about working with Thalapathy Vijay. He said that the actor is a wonderful person to work with. He also revealed that he worked with three cameras for the first time in this film. He said it was a “little tough” and challenging, however, it got easier for him once the shoot progressed. He mentioned that he enjoys working with a handheld camera because it gives him the liberty to move it according to his vision. He revealed that he is learning a lot on the Venkat Prabhu set.
Siddhartha Nuni is new to the Tamil film industry. He revealed that he is enjoying his journey on ‘GOAT’ and is thankful for the opportunities. Previously, he also worked on the Dhanush starrer ‘Captain Miller.’ He has also worked in ‘Life Of Pi’ as a VFX crew.
‘GOAT’ has a stellar cast that features Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Ajmal Amir in lead roles. Reportedly, Vijay will be playing a double role in the film.