Tamil superstar Vijay, who was recently seen in ‘Leo’, and is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘The Goat Life’, has decided to quit cinema for his political career.

He announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Friday. The actor said that he will quit cinema after completing two films ('GOAT' and an untitled film) to become a full-fledged politician in Tamil Nadu.