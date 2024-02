Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as 'Thalapathy' Vijay, has announced his political party and named it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam loosely translates to 'Tamil Nadu Victory Party'.

Announcing the launch of his party, Vijay said they are not going to contest the 2024 elections and neither are they going to support any party. "We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting," the statement said.