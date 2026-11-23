OM: Operation Mole has crossed ₹50 crore in India net collections within its first three days in theatres. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. Released on November 20, the Tamil film opened to a decent response and gave Dhanush the biggest opening of his career. However, its third-day figures are still below those recorded by Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran.