OM: Operation Mole collects ₹50.25 crore India net in three days.
Dhanush's film records ₹85.30 crore worldwide gross during opening weekend.
Amaran remains ahead with ₹104.89 crore worldwide in three days.
OM: Operation Mole has crossed ₹50 crore in India net collections within its first three days in theatres. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. Released on November 20, the Tamil film opened to a decent response and gave Dhanush the biggest opening of his career. However, its third-day figures are still below those recorded by Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran.
OM: Operation Mole Box Office Collection Day 3
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected ₹15.90 crore net in India on Day 3, across 6,546 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹11.55 crore, while the Telugu version earned ₹3.80 crore. The Hindi version added ₹55 lakh from 1,106 shows.
The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹50.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached ₹58.30 crore. Overseas, it earned ₹5 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹27 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at ₹85.30 crore.
OM Trails Amaran's Third-Day Box Office Figures
Despite crossing the ₹50 crore mark, OM: Operation Mole has not matched Amaran's third-day performance. On November 2, 2024, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer collected an estimated ₹21 crore to ₹21.75 crore net in India. Its Tamil version contributed ₹17.40 crore, while Telugu added ₹3.50 crore. Amaran also earned around ₹11.70 crore gross overseas that day and collected approximately ₹104.89 crore worldwide in its first three days.
What Outlook India Said About OM
In its review, Outlook India rated the film 2/5, noting that Sai Pallavi delivers a strong performance. However, the screenplay struggles to bring together its themes of tribal exploitation, family conflict and a gangster drama, leaving the film's central story overwhelmed by its multiple strands.
About OM: Operation Mole
The film follows Nithy Reddy (Sai Pallavi), an IPS officer who recruits undercover agent Pazhani (Dhanush) to investigate an international red sandalwood smuggling network.
Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, who operates the smuggling business. The cast also includes Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah.