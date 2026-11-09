Dhanush says no actor across India could portray Sita like Sai Pallavi.
Sai Pallavi faced criticism over her appearance, Hindi accent and screen presence.
Ramayana collected ₹507.20 crore worldwide in its first four days.
Actor Dhanush has come out in support of Sai Pallavi amid the criticism surrounding her portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Speaking at the pre-release event of their upcoming film OM, Dhanush questioned the objections to her casting and praised her devotion, dedication and acting ability. He also said that he could not think of another actor who could bring the character to life as she has.
Dhanush defends Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita
A video of Dhanush speaking about Sai Pallavi at the OM event has been circulating on social media. Addressing the criticism, he said, “There is so much noise and chatter around her portrayal of Sita. I really don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful and she is a great performer. Even if you search across all of India, you won’t find another Sita like her.”
Why has Sai Pallavi faced criticism for Ramayana?
Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita became a subject of online debate following the release of Ramayana’s promotional material and trailer. As reported by NDTV, a section of social media users questioned whether her appearance, makeup and screen presence matched their expectations of the mythological character. Her curly hair and styling also attracted comments, with some viewers questioning the makers’ choices.
Her Hindi accent became another point of discussion after a video from an Ek Din promotional event went viral in April. Some users questioned her suitability for the role because of her fluency in Hindi. The criticism also brought regional representation into the conversation. However, several people defended the actor, arguing that language fluency should not determine who can portray Sita.
Ramayana box office and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming films
Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, released its first instalment on November 5. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹507.20 crore worldwide in its first four days, through November 8. The second instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2028.
Meanwhile, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi will reunite in OM, following their earlier collaboration in Maari 2. Sai plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy in the film, which also features Mammootty and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20. She is also set to appear in Mani Ratnam’s musical love story Inje Vellam, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.