Dhanush defends Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita

A video of Dhanush speaking about Sai Pallavi at the OM event has been circulating on social media. Addressing the criticism, he said, “There is so much noise and chatter around her portrayal of Sita. I really don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful and she is a great performer. Even if you search across all of India, you won’t find another Sita like her.”