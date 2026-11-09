Bhumi Pednekar calls out late-night firecracker bursting

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhumi spoke about the impact of the celebrations, including the pollution, noise, and waste left on the streets. She wrote: “Houses have caught fire, the AQI is hazardous, roads are full of waste, it's 3 am and all I can hear are loud crackers. Our roads were full of people bursting crackers on them, out in the open, even when it’s not allowed. This is heartbreaking. @my bmc ®mumbaipolice."