A third-party air-quality ranking cited by Oneindia recorded an AQI of 2,552 in Sunder Vihar and 1,713 for Delhi overall at around 2 am on November 9. These figures were based on the US AQI system, which differs from the Indian National AQI used by the CPCB and has a standard reporting range of 0 to 500. Oneindia did not name the platform that provided the readings.