Diya In The Oval Office: Diwali’s journey Through The White House

Diwali’s Growing Place In US Public Life

The White House observance has continued as the Indian-American community has grown in size and visibility. A 2024 Carnegie Endowment for International Peace study estimated that about 5.2 million people of Indian origin live in the US. It found the community grew by 50% between 2010 and 2020, becoming the country’s second-largest immigrant community by country of origin, after Mexican Americans.