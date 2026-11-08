UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and diplomats from the European Union, Norway, Germany and Denmark extended Diwali greetings, emphasising peace, prosperity and cultural exchange.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow formally recognised November 8 as Diwali, acknowledging the contributions of South Asian communities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings, calling for happiness, harmony, peace and prosperity.
World leaders and diplomats have extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival across the world, with messages highlighting peace, hope, prosperity and cultural togetherness. United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet and the ambassadors of Norway and Germany were among those who shared festive wishes ahead of Diwali, which is being celebrated on Sunday, November 8.
In a message posted on X on Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished people celebrating in the UAE and around the world a happy Diwali. He hoped the festival of lights would bring peace, hope and goodness, while filling people's lives with safety, happiness and prosperity.
The greetings came as diplomatic missions in India joined celebrations, with several ambassadors sharing their experiences of the festival and acknowledging the role of Indian colleagues in introducing them to its traditions.
Diplomats Highlight Cultural Exchange And Togetherness
European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet recalled his first Diwali experience in the country, describing the sight of lights illuminating homes and neighbourhoods as a memorable experience. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea also organised a diya-decoration workshop as part of its celebrations.
Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener shared a video message saying that although the embassy was celebrating Diwali within its premises, its wishes extended beyond those present there. She greeted everyone observing the festival and said the celebrations were being shared with people outside the embassy as well.
German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Jasper Wieck extended his greetings in Hindi and thanked Indian colleagues for sharing their traditions and celebrations with the embassy team. He also acknowledged the local staff who had organised the festivities, decorating the premises with lights, colours and music.
Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, also shared a message highlighting the significance of the festival, saying even the smallest light could make a difference. The Japanese Embassy in India marked the occasion by hosting a festive lunch.
New York, Toronto Formally Recognise Diwali
Diwali celebrations have also received official recognition in North America. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a proclamation designating November 8 as Diwali, or the Festival of Lights. The proclamation acknowledged the cultural, civic and community contributions of people who celebrate the festival, including South Asian and Indo-Caribbean residents.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also proclaimed November 8 as Diwali Day on behalf of the city council. The declaration recognised the longstanding cultural, social, economic and civic contributions of South Asian communities in the Canadian city. Toronto has additionally designated November as Hindu Heritage Month.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens, describing Diwali as a symbol of the country's resolve to overcome darkness. He wished people happiness, peace and prosperity and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with soldiers. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes, calling for harmony, environmental preservation and the contribution of young people to nation-building.