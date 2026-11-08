A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Japan on November 8, injuring at least 22 people and damaging shops and other buildings.
The JMA warned residents about possible further tremors and advised them to remain alert for landslides and other hazards.
Bullet train services were operating at reduced speeds as authorities assessed infrastructure damage and coordinated the emergency response.
A strong earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck central Japan early Sunday, November 8, injuring at least 22 people, damaging shops and prompting authorities to activate emergency response measures. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the tremor struck at around 1.04 am local time, with its epicentre in western Shizuoka Prefecture at a depth of approximately 40 kilometres. The strongest shaking was recorded in Chita city in neighbouring Aichi Prefecture, where the seismic intensity reached upper 5 on Japan's seven-level intensity scale. No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.5, slightly lower than the JMA's preliminary estimate of 5.7. Tremors were felt across several prefectures, including Aichi, Shizuoka, Nagano and Gifu, as well as parts of Kyoto and Nara. Smaller aftershocks were also reported following the main earthquake.
Japanese television footage showed shattered shop windows, broken glass scattered across streets and books thrown from shelves inside a bookstore. Some of the injured reportedly fell down stairs while attempting to leave buildings during the shaking. Authorities continued to assess the damage as emergency services responded to reports from affected areas.
Japan Meteorological Agency Warns Of Possible Further Tremors
The JMA has urged residents in the affected regions to remain alert for the possibility of further strong earthquakes over the coming week, particularly during the next two to three days. Agency officials warned that aftershocks could cause additional damage and advised people to watch for landslides, falling rocks and other hazards, especially if rainfall occurs. Residents were also asked to secure furniture and remain prepared to evacuate if necessary.
The agency said there had been no apparent changes in the Nankai Trough plate following Sunday's earthquake. The Nankai Trough, which lies off Japan's Pacific coast, is an area where scientists have warned that a major earthquake could occur. However, officials have not linked the latest tremor to an increased likelihood of such an event. The JMA's warning about further shaking relates to the immediate seismic activity in the affected region.
Bullet Train Services Operate At Reduced Speeds
The earthquake also affected transport operations in parts of central Japan. Shinkansen bullet trains were running at reduced speeds in affected areas as a precaution while railway operators checked infrastructure for possible damage. Authorities said the measure was intended to ensure passenger safety, as strong earthquakes can damage railway tracks and related facilities.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had established a liaison office at the Prime Minister's Office Crisis Management Centre to coordinate the response and assess the extent of the damage. She urged people in areas that experienced strong shaking to remain cautious and prepare for another earthquake of similar intensity. Officials continued monitoring the situation, while emergency services worked to assess reports of injuries and damage.
Japan is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region characterised by frequent seismic and volcanic activity. The country experiences earthquakes regularly and maintains extensive monitoring and disaster-preparedness systems. Sunday's earthquake has once again highlighted the risks faced by communities across the country's seismically active regions.