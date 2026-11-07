LK Advani Turns 99: BJP To Hold Hawan, Prayer Ceremony At National Headquarters

The BJP will mark LK Advani's 99th birthday with a hawan and prayers at its national headquarters.
BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Advani's daughter Pratibha are expected to attend.
The former deputy prime minister received the Bharat Ratna in 2024 for his contribution to public life.
The BJP will mark the 99th birthday of veteran leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani at its national headquarters on Sunday with a hawan and prayers for his long life and good health. Born on November 8, 1927, Advani will enter his 100th year.
BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to address the gathering, India Today reported. Advani's daughter, Pratibha Advani, will also be present at the event, party sources told the publication.
The hawan and puja will be followed by a presentation on Advani's life and political journey. Prasad will be distributed at the end of the programme.
LK Advani's Recent Health Concerns
Advani has been admitted to hospital several times in recent years owing to health issues.
He was discharged from Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi on October 19 after receiving treatment for a chest infection. Earlier, he had been admitted to the hospital in May for age-related ailments and was discharged a few days later.
He was also hospitalised several times in 2024, including at Apollo Hospitals and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). In December that year, he spent time in intensive care before being discharged on December 25.
PM Modi Visits Advani On October 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his residence in Delhi on October 7 to seek his blessings after completing 25 years as head of government.
Following the visit, Modi said Advani's long years of public service had left a lasting imprint on the country's political and public life.
LK Advani's Political Journey
Born in Karachi, Advani moved to India during Partition in 1947. He went on to become one of the central figures in the BJP's growth and served three terms as the party's president.
He served as Union home minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and later as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004.
In March 2024, Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at his residence in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.