Political Leaders Unite In Praise As PM Modi Announces Bharat Ratna For LK Advani | Who Said What

Political leaders from various parties came together to welcome the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart, B S Yediyurappa, expressed his elation, citing Advani's instrumental role in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Yediyurappa remarked, "If there is a Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, then it is because of Lal Krishna Advani. Advani was present when Babri Masjid was demolished." He went on to recall his fortune in attending a public meeting addressed by Advani during the tumultuous events surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition. Yediyurappa also expressed widespread contentment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement.