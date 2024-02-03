National

Political Leaders Unite In Praise As PM Modi Announces Bharat Ratna For LK Advani | Who Said What

Political leaders from various parties, setting aside ideological differences, come together in a rare show of unity to applaud the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, recognizing his pivotal role in shaping Indian politics and historical events.

Outlook Web Desk

February 3, 2024

Political leaders from various parties came together to welcome the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart, B S Yediyurappa, expressed his elation, citing Advani's instrumental role in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Yediyurappa remarked, "If there is a Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, then it is because of Lal Krishna Advani. Advani was present when Babri Masjid was demolished." He went on to recall his fortune in attending a public meeting addressed by Advani during the tumultuous events surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition. Yediyurappa also expressed widespread contentment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement.

Another former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, echoed the sentiment of pride, stating that Advani is "the real son of the soil." Bommai emphasized Advani's early involvement in public life through the Jan Sangh, his participation in the Kashmir agitation led by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and his pivotal role in emotionally uniting the nation during the Ram Janma Bhumi agitation. He credited Advani for the realization of the dream of millions—the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy extended his congratulations to Advani, describing him as an inspiration in Indian politics. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka hailed Advani as an ideal person who never compromised on principles and ideology. He credited Advani for lighting the 'Ramajyoti' in India, without which the Ram Temple in Ayodhya might not have become a reality.

Pejavar Math seer Vishwa Prasanna Teertha in Udupi lauded Advani as a representative of value-based politics and commended him for maintaining the dignity of the offices he held. He highlighted Advani's leadership during the Ayodhya Ram temple movement in the early 1990s.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant acknowledged Advani's role in good governance, infrastructure development, and various developmental works, describing him as a true worker.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also expressed their joy and appreciation for Advani's contributions. Venkaiah Naidu, referring to Advani as "our mentor," highlighted his statesmanlike leadership, outstanding parliamentary contributions, and commitment to value-based politics. He particularly noted Advani's historic Rath Yatra, which played a crucial role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Advani. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami also conveyed their congratulations, acknowledging Advani's significant contributions to Indian politics.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for honoring Advani with the Bharat Ratna, considering it a proud moment for the nation.

Expressing satisfaction, BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, lauds PM Modi's decision to honor LK Advani with the Bharat Ratna, citing Advani's lifelong dedication to the nation.

Who Said What?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed joy, stating, "The decision to award Bharat Ratna to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, an inspiration to all of us and a senior leader of the country, has brought great joy and happiness. He is a symbol of purity, dedication, and determination in politics."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar personally congratulated Advani, emphasising his learning experiences while working together during the tenure of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a tweet, Kumar said, “I also got an opportunity to work with him in the Union cabinet during the tenure of former PM respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I learnt a lot from him."

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan conveyed heartfelt congratulations, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Many thanks and gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed great happiness, calling Advani an inspiration for all. He added, "It is a matter of great happiness for us that BJP stalwart and our guide Sri Lal Krishna Advani ji is to be conferred the Bharat Ratna."

RJD leader Manoj Jha and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha shared their happiness over the announcement, with Jha praising Advani's distinguished parliamentary interventions. Kavitha, while congratulating, took a veiled dig at the BJP's agenda, saying, "It is good that the Ram Temple finally saw the light of day and Advani-ji would also be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. It marks the fulfilment of the BJP's agenda."

Opposition leaders also extended their wishes. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav respected Advani's place in politics, saying, "He (LK Advani) made a place for himself in politics. We (Samajwadi Party) always had and will have great respect for him."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated him and wished for his continued health, saying, "Many congratulations and best wishes to senior leader Lal Krishna Advani ji on the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award. I pray to God that he always remains healthy and lives long."

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged Advani's exceptional contributions as a scholar and statesman, emphasizing his genuine warmth and affectionate nature in leaving a lasting impression on everyone. Naidu said, "Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the country. I've had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leave a lasting impression on everyone."

NCP President Sharad Pawar recognized Advani's valuable contribution to the country's development, extending heartfelt congratulations. Pawar said, “India's former Deputy Prime Minister and senior leader, LK Advani, is delighted to be awarded Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. He has made a valuable contribution in the development of the country. Heartiest congratulations."

