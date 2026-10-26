PM Modi Greets People On Valmiki Jayanti

P
PTI
Published at:

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on Valmiki Jayanti

image Prefer on Google
PM Modi
PM Modi Photo- PTI
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

  • He praised Maharishi Valmiki’s immortal teachings and profound contributions to harmony, duty, and humanity.

  • The Prime Minister highlighted how Maharishi Valmiki’s ideals and noble thoughts continue to inspire generations across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted citizens on Valmiki Jayanti and said Maharishi Valmiki's invaluable messages for humanity will forever remain a guiding light for people.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. His noble thoughts have been fundamental elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nourish and flourish the nation in every era," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Hindu epic Ramayana was written by Maharishi Valmiki.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, the prime minister referred to the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, which is observed as Valmiki Jayanti.

Modi said though thousands of years have passed, the Ramayana written by Maharishi Valmiki continues to offer everyone new insights even today.

"Through the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki has imparted profound life lessons to us. On the one hand he emphasised the value of persistent effort; on the other he also highlighted the importance of service, compassion, and social harmony," he said.

Related Content
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a joint press statement after a bilateral meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - PTI
In this image released on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others during a meeting with participants of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, in New Delhi. - | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - null
Ex PM Lal Bahadur Shastri - null

The prime minister said in Valmiki Ramayana, the character of Lord Rama serves as a beautiful embodiment of these values.

He said Lord Rama embraced the love and devotion of Mata Shabari and honoured his friendship with Nishadraj.

"The spirit of taking everyone along - these ideals continue to guide us even today," he said.

Modi said this sentiment is also reflected in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where shrines dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Nishadraj and Mata Shabari have also been built.

"I am pleased that the airport in Ayodhya has also been named after Maharishi Valmiki. These initiatives enrich our great tradition - the very tradition that places the highest value on service, social harmony, and compassion," he said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories