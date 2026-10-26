UP Court Acquits Rahul Gandhi In 2018 Defamation Case

A UP court acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah.
The complainant failed to produce sufficient evidence to substantiate the defamation charges in court.
The decision brings major legal relief to Rahul Gandhi in the long-pending defamation matter.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday acquitted by an MP-MLA court here in a defamation case related to his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah.
Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.
Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.