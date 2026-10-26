Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar scheduled separate talks to hear sugarcane growers' demands before consulting sugar factory owners.
The meetings aim to resolve ongoing farmer protests demanding higher crop support prices and extra incentives.
Protesting farmer groups have threatened a statewide bandh if their core financial demands remain unaddressed.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said he would first discuss the sugarcane farmers' demand for an incentive of Rs 1,000 per tonne with the agitating growers before holding talks with sugar factory owners to find a solution.
Ahead of his meeting with the farmers and sugar industry representatives, he said he had consulted officials and legislators from the affected regions and would examine the facts before deciding on the way forward.
Centre's Share In Responsibility
He also stressed the need to involve the Centre, saying the state government accounted for only 10 per cent of the responsibility for the issue, while the Centre's share was 90 per cent.
"It is our collective responsibility to protect farmers," Shivakumar told reporters here ahead of his meeting with the protesting farmers.
He said almost all legislators had arrived for the discussions and more were expected.
The CM said he had heard their views and the concerns they were facing as representatives of farmers and the public, while officials and legislators from the Mysuru and central Karnataka regions, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi had also shared their inputs.
Shivakumar said he would first hear the officials' assessment, then speak to the farmers again and consult elected representatives before announcing a final decision. He said farmers had conveyed their concerns during his earlier visits, including to Kittur.
The Chief Minister said the government had earlier exerted pressure on sugar factories to agree to pay an additional Rs 250 per tonne, with the state government contributing Rs 50 per tonne. However, some factories had not paid the agreed amounts, he said, adding that the government had information about the pending payments.
Consultations And Pending Demands
"I will discuss all these issues with them now, understand their difficulties and explore possible solutions," he said.
Asked whether the government could meet the farmers' current demand for Rs 1,000 per tonne, Shivakumar said he would first discuss the matter with the factory owners and examine the problems involved.
Responding to claims by factory owners that they were unable to sell electricity and generate revenue, and that the Centre had restricted higher procurement to 30 per cent, he said he had not yet spoken to them.
"I do not know what they have told you. I have not spoken to them yet. I will discuss the matter with them first and then respond," he said.
On Sunday, Shivakumar had said he would meet farmers first and hold talks with sugar factory owners thereafter. He had also expressed interest in meeting Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who handles Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, to help resolve the issue.
Joshi had agreed to attend the meeting but appeared to have other commitments, Shivakumar had said, adding that ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives from the region had been invited.
Sugarcane growers had staged a protest at Gurlapur in Belagavi district's Mudalagi taluk on Sunday, blocking a state highway to press their demand for the incentive.