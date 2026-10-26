Cyclone Arnab Update: IMD Says Storm Likely To Hit Andhra Coast Between Bapatla And Visakhapatnam

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to strengthen into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm before landfall on the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the system is moving across the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the forenoon of Wednesday, 28 October 2026.