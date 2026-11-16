The Bay of Bengal is preparing for another bout of turbulence. Barely weeks after Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu swept across parts of India’s eastern coastline, a new weather system is gathering strength over the sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16, and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. If it reaches the required intensity, it will be named Akvan. The system is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, bringing the possibility of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas. For coastal communities still dealing with the damage caused by earlier storms, the approaching system is an unwelcome reminder that the cyclone season is far from over.