A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and strengthen further as it moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, with authorities preparing for possible disruption to coastal communities, agriculture and transport.
Akvan is the name contributed by Iran to the regional cyclone-naming list, which is maintained through an international system involving 13 countries.
The Bay of Bengal is preparing for another bout of turbulence. Barely weeks after Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu swept across parts of India’s eastern coastline, a new weather system is gathering strength over the sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16, and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. If it reaches the required intensity, it will be named Akvan. The system is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, bringing the possibility of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas. For coastal communities still dealing with the damage caused by earlier storms, the approaching system is an unwelcome reminder that the cyclone season is far from over.
From a Deep Depression to a Cyclonic Storm
Akvan is not yet the official name of a fully formed cyclone. As of the IMD’s 9.30 am bulletin on November 16, the weather system was classified as a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It was centred near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 86.5°E, approximately 820 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 720 km east-southeast of Chennai. The system had moved north-northwestwards at around 8 kmph over the preceding six hours. The weather agency expects it to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday evening, before strengthening further on Tuesday.
A tropical weather system does not become a cyclone simply because it appears on a satellite map or begins producing heavy rain. It develops through stages, beginning with a low-pressure area that can strengthen into a depression and then a deep depression. Once its sustained wind speed reaches the prescribed threshold of 34 knots, or approximately 62 kmph, it is classified as a cyclonic storm and receives a name. Further intensification can take it through categories such as severe and very severe cyclonic storms. These classifications help meteorologists communicate the system’s strength and potential danger, although its actual impact also depends on its track, rainfall, speed and interaction with the coast.
The projected path is being watched closely because the system is expected to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next few days. The IMD’s November 16 bulletin indicated that it could reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the night of November 19 as a very severe cyclonic storm. However, a precise landfall location has not been specified in the bulletin. Forecasts can change as the system evolves, which makes it important to distinguish between its projected direction and a confirmed point of landfall.
Why Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Are on Alert
The immediate concern is the possibility of another spell of heavy rainfall and damaging winds along the eastern coast. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20. Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places between November 19 and 21, while parts of Tamil Nadu may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19. The system’s eventual movement will determine which districts experience the most severe weather.
The timing has added to the anxiety in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu have already affected parts of the state in recent weeks, damaging standing crops, uprooting trees and disrupting electricity and communication networks. Reports have estimated that the two storms damaged crops across more than 4.5 lakh hectares. Another round of heavy rain could threaten agricultural livelihoods, particularly in areas where farmers are still assessing losses and trying to recover what remains of their harvest. The danger is not limited to the hours when a cyclone approaches land: waterlogging, damaged roads, fallen power lines and disrupted transport can prolong the effects long after the winds weaken.
Odisha, too, has begun precautionary preparations. The state government has asked districts, particularly those along the southern and coastal belt, to remain prepared for adverse weather. Local administrations have been directed to coordinate with panchayat representatives, self-help groups and residents to spread awareness and prepare for possible disruption. Authorities have also emphasised protecting people and livestock. Fishermen and maritime operators have been advised to follow IMD warnings and avoid entering areas where sea conditions are expected to deteriorate. Such precautions are especially important because a storm’s effects can extend well beyond its eventual landfall zone.
Why Is It Called Akvan? How Cyclones Get Their Names
The name Akvan comes from Iran, one of the countries that contributes names to the regional list used for tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean. The name is not chosen because the storm is expected to strike a particular country, nor does it indicate how powerful the system will become. Instead, it follows a predetermined sequence agreed upon by the countries participating in the regional naming arrangement. Akvan is also associated with Persian mythology and the epic Shahnameh, in which Akvan-e Div appears as a supernatural adversary of the hero Rostam. The official cyclone-naming list, however, does not prescribe a specific English translation of the name.
Cyclone names are assigned under a system coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. Thirteen countries in the region, including India, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman and Sri Lanka, contribute names to the list. The revised list introduced in 2020 contains 169 names, with each participating country contributing 13. The names are used in a fixed sequence, rather than being selected afresh for each storm. The IMD’s Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre in New Delhi is responsible for naming qualifying cyclones that develop over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
There is a practical reason behind this seemingly unusual exercise. A short, distinct name makes it easier for meteorological agencies, disaster-management authorities, the media and the public to identify a storm and follow warnings about it. It also reduces confusion when more than one weather system is active in the same region. The name, however, should never distract from the more important questions: how strong the storm is, where it is moving and who may be in its path. For now, Akvan remains a developing system whose strength and trajectory are being monitored. Along India’s eastern coast, the next few days will be less about the name and more about how prepared communities are when the storm arrives.