Depression To Turn Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal By Nov 17

A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal—centred roughly 860 km east-southeast of Chennai on Sunday morning—is forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16, and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17, 2026.
The IMD projects sustained wind speeds to build from 40–50 kmph on Sunday to 90–100 kmph (gusting to 110 kmph) by Tuesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, before potentially escalating into a very severe cyclonic storm with winds reaching 120–130 kmph (gusting to 145 kmph) by November 19.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings have been issued across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal between November 17 and 21, while fishermen at sea have been advised to return to shore immediately and avoid affected waters.
A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, the meteorological department said on Sunday.
Rains are expected to occur in north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.
According to the latest weather report, Saturday's well marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestward, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 am today. It is very likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on November, 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17.
The data further added that in addition to northern Tamil Nadu districts, moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over western ghat and southern districts of the state from Monday.
According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at several districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari.