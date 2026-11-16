'Return To Balasaheb's Ideals': Pratap Jadhav's Merger Pitch To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena

Union Minister Pratap Jadhav invited Shiv Sena (UBT) to merge with the Shinde-led faction, citing Bal Thackeray's ideals.
Shiv Sena leaders Chandrakant Raghuvanshi and Omraje Nimbalkar expressed support for the possibility of a reunion.
Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Shinde camp, while Sanjay Raut rejected the merger proposal.
Shiv Sena lawmaker and Union minister Pratap Jadhav on Monday invited Shiv Sena (UBT) to merge with the Eknath Shinde-led party if it returns to the ideals of founder Bal Thackeray. He framed the offer around Bal Thackeray’s politics, describing him as staunchly Hindutva and a champion of Marathi interests.
The remark has reopened talk of a possible reunion in a party that split in 2022, when Shinde and 39 lawmakers broke away from Uddhav Thackeray.
“Our earlier leaders drifted away from the party’s policy, and we shifted with Eknath Shinde, who is following the ideals of Balasaheb. If the other group wants to follow the ideals of Balasaheb, they are welcome.”
Split And Realignment
The break came in 2022. Shinde and 39 lawmakers rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government.
That split followed an earlier realignment in 2019. Uddhav Thackeray became Maharashtra chief minister after Shiv Sena allied with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government.
Voices For Reunion
Some leaders backed the idea. Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Raghuvanshi cast a reunion as a public and political gain.
“I do not know whether the two will come together. When the Sena split, I had said on the first day that such a situation should not have happened. If Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde come together, it can be real Diwali.’’
Support also came from a recent defector. Member of Parliament Omraje Nimbalkar, who left Sena (UBT) this year, said, “If the two Senas come together, the common man will benefit.’’
UBT Mounts Counterattack
Aaditya Thackeray hit back. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the Shinde camp could do what it wanted, but Maharashtra’s condition should be the real focus.
“Industries are moving out of the state. Look at the roads in Nashik. Look at what people are saying about these issues and what is being done. Nothing but politics is going on. Every BJP-ruled municipal corporation is trying to push privatisation. They will privatise hospitals. One day, they will hand over everything to Adani.”
His response widened the attack beyond merger talk.
Raut Rejects Shinde
Sanjay Raut rejected any such pitch. The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson described the Shinde faction as Union home minister Amit Shah’s party and said it lacked an independent line.
“The Shinde faction has to compromise its self-respect to function. They have no ideology and are staying there only because of the Fevicol-like bond of power.”
Raut also referred to Operation Tiger, which he linked to alleged poaching of Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians. “We are not monkeys who keep jumping from one place to another. Now, let Amit Shah’s two parties take care of their own organisations,” he said, referring to Shiv Sena and NCP. “The real battlefield is right here.”