Who Approved SIR? Opposition Seeks SC Nod To Question CEC, Election Commissioners

Opposition seeks court permission to question CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two commissioners.
Forty-eight questions probe SIR approvals, Form 6 declaration, and ECINET control.
Election Commission says all three SIR orders were unanimously approved.
Congress and other INDIA bloc leaders have asked the Supreme Court for permission to question Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, and the Director General (Information Technology). They allege irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Opposition has submitted 48 interrogatories seeking answers on how key decisions on the revision were taken, who authorised them and whether the full Commission approved them. The Supreme Court will take up the batch of petitions challenging the functioning of the CEC and aspects of the SIR on November 17.
The move comes amid the Opposition’s “vote chori” allegations. It argues that the Election Commission’s affidavit has left several questions about the SIR unanswered.
Who Decided To Launch The Nationwide SIR?
The petitioners ask who took the decision to begin a nationwide SIR in 2025. They want the date, file number and details of that decision.
They also want to know whether Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi recorded any objection or dissent on decisions concerning the SIR, ECINET, Form 6 or the filing of appeals. If they did, the petitioners ask whether the differences were later settled by a unanimous or majority decision.
Form 6 And The Additional Declaration
A significant set of questions concerns an additional declaration added to the online version of Form 6, the form used to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls. The petitioners want the Commission to disclose when the declaration was introduced, which officer or division decided on it, and whether the Commission later approved the change.
They also seek details of any objections raised by individual Election Commissioners, along with the number of Form 6 applications that were rejected, kept pending or left unprocessed because applicants did not provide the declaration or the required mapping details.
In addition, the petitioners have asked for particulars of the October 21 decision of the Electoral Registration (ER) Division, and whether it was placed before or approved by the Commission.
Who Controls ECINET And ERONET?
The interrogatories also question the control and functioning of ECINET and ERONET, the digital platforms used to prepare and revise the electoral rolls. The petitioners ask for the identity of the authority operating ECINET, along with every Commission decision approving its design, architecture and deployment.
They also seek details of any changes made to roll entries without an Electoral Registration Officer’s (ERO) order, including through bulk operations, system-level changes, de-duplication or data migration.
A key concern is whether EROs were given the facility to restore entries that were omitted or deleted during the SIR, and the petitioners want to know about the audit trail maintained for changes to electoral records since June 24, 2025, including whether the logs remain intact and preserved.
They have further asked about a proposal by Commissioner Vivek Joshi to audit those who had access to, and the ability to alter, the electoral roll database.
Were Decisions Collective?
The petitioners seek to establish whether SIR decisions were taken collectively or whether differences emerged within the three-member Commission. They have asked the two Election Commissioners to disclose how many times they recorded objections, dissents or reservations on matters relating to the SIR, ECINET, Form 6 and appeals. They also want copies of the records governing how responsibilities are allocated among the members.
The questions further cover the use of electronic channels for urgent approvals. The petitioners ask whether approvals were sought through official or personal email, WhatsApp, other messaging apps or the e-Office system. They also ask how many decisions were approved this way and whether the related communications, logs and metadata have been preserved.
Goa Electors And West Bengal Appeals
The interrogatories refer to the 97 electors in Goa mentioned in the Commission’s counter-affidavit. The petitioners ask how many of the 88 who reportedly filed Form 6 applications were restored to their original entries and how many were enrolled afresh.
On West Bengal, they seek the total number of appeals filed by or in the name of the Commission or its officers against orders of judicial officers allowing voters’ inclusion. They also want to know who authorised the appeals, what criteria were used to select cases and where the appeals stand.
The petitioners further want state-wise figures on electors excluded between the pre-SIR, draft and final rolls, with a break-up of reasons such as death, migration, absence, duplication and ineligibility.
The Commission’s Stand
In its October 26 counter-affidavit, the Election Commission said the three major SIR orders, dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026, were approved unanimously by all three members. It also said Form 6 had not been amended and described the additional declaration as a separate document. The interrogatories seek further particulars of the decisions and records behind these claims.