Supreme Court Asks EC To Probe Bulk Form 7 Applications During UP SIR

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to examine allegations of irregularities in bulk Form 7 applications.
Petitioners alleged 32 applications targeted members of a particular community in one Uttar Pradesh constituency.
The EC said it had verified the applications, found them false and taken no action.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine allegations of irregularities in the bulk filing of Form 7 applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and take corrective measures, if required.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions challenging the revision exercise in the state.
The court also asked the petitioners to submit a note to the Election Commission detailing the “unresolved irregularities” they had flagged. The poll panel was directed to examine the factual aspects and file a compliance report after taking necessary corrective steps.
“The irregularities which have been brought to the notice of the court shall be submitted to senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India by way of a note. On receipt thereof, let the Election Commission examine the factual aspects, thereafter take necessary corrective steps and file a compliance report,” the bench said, according to PTI.
Petitioners Flag Bulk Form 7 Applications
The court was hearing petitions filed by Congress MP Tanuj Punia and others challenging the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh. More than 13 crore electors were included in the final electoral roll ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in the state early next year.
Opposition parties have alleged that more than 2.04 crore names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the revision.
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners alleged that 32 Form 7 applications had been submitted in one constituency to target members of a particular community. Form 7 is used to raise objections to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll.
EC Says It Did Not Act On Applications
Senior advocate DS Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission, acknowledged that bulk Form 7 applications had been submitted. However, he told the court that the applications had been examined and found to be false, and that the poll panel had not acted on them.
“We found that bulk Form 7 applications had been submitted. Our officers checked and cross-checked them. They were false, and we have not acted upon them,” Naidu told the court.
SC Seeks Compliance Report
After hearing the submissions, the bench asked the petitioners to place details of the alleged irregularities before the Election Commission through a note.
The court directed the poll panel to verify the claims, take corrective steps wherever necessary and submit a compliance report. The direction requires the Election Commission to examine the allegations and place its findings before the court.