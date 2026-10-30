Bad Weather Alert Issued For Chamoli

The crash occurred amid adverse weather conditions in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on Friday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. It had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall possible along the Badrinath-Joshimath route. However, authorities had not established the cause of the crash, and the weather warning alone does not confirm that conditions caused the accident.