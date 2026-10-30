Weather, Terrain And Safety Gaps: Inside India's Himalayan Helicopter Crisis

A helicopter carrying six people crashed near Joshimath on October 30 while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun.
The Civil Aviation Ministry reported six helicopter accidents in Uttarakhand between 2023 and 2025.
AAIB findings and DGCA audits have highlighted gaps in weather updates, operational compliance and emergency preparedness.
A helicopter carrying five passengers and a pilot crashed near Chayee village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on October 30 while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun, bringing renewed attention to safety concerns surrounding helicopter operations in the Himalayan region.
The aircraft, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, had initially been reported missing after losing contact near Joshimath. According to media reports, another helicopter was deployed for an aerial search, while the Army and state rescue teams joined the operation.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a joint rescue operation involving the district administration, the Disaster Management Department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was underway. He also said he was monitoring the situation and had directed officials to airlift seriously injured people to higher medical centres. The condition of those on board was not immediately established.
The incident comes amid a series of helicopter accidents in Uttarakhand in recent years, raising questions about weather monitoring, pilot preparedness, regulatory oversight and emergency response in difficult mountainous terrain.
A Record Of Accidents In The Char Dham Region
The scale of the safety challenge is reflected in figures shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Parliament.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on July 21, 2025, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said six helicopter accidents had been reported during the Char Dham Yatra in the preceding five years. The figures included one accident each in 2022 and 2023, and four in 2025 up to June. No accidents were reported in 2021 and 2024.
In June 2025, seven people were killed when a helicopter crashed while flying from Kedarnath temple to Guptakashi. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was ordered to investigate the accidents under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.
A subsequent reply in the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2026, said six helicopter accidents had occurred in Uttarakhand during 2023–25. The ministry also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had conducted eight special audits of helicopter operators operating in high-altitude and difficult terrain in 2025.
The operators audited included Transbharat Aviation, Himalayan Heli Services, Arrow Aircraft Sales and Charters, Aryan Aviation, Thumby Aviation, Kestrel Aviation, Pawan Hans and Global Vectra.
Weather Monitoring And Difficult Terrain
Helicopter operations in the Himalayan region involve challenges linked to high-altitude terrain and changing weather conditions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has identified difficult terrain and weather conditions among the concerns requiring operational controls during pilgrimage flights.
An AAIB interim report on a May 17, 2025, hard landing involving a Pinnacle Air helicopter at Kedarnath highlighted gaps in the dissemination of weather information. The helicopter was operating as an air ambulance with a pilot, doctor and nurse on board. All three escaped without injury.
According to a Hindustan Times report in November 2025, the AAIB found that weather updates were not shared with operators between 8:54 am and 12:53 pm because of a power cut and the absence of an alternative power backup for the computer used to circulate the information.
The AAIB also noted that there was no dedicated meteorological facility in the Kedarnath valley. Weather information from an Automated Weather Instrument installed at the helipad was connected to a computer, with its screen feed circulated through a WhatsApp group managed by security staff of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).
Operators also relied on CCTV footage from different points in the valley to assess visibility. The agency found that there was no formal standard operating procedure for UCADA to disseminate weather information.
The AAIB recommended that the DGCA direct UCADA to establish a procedure for timely sharing of weather updates and ensure uninterrupted power supply for critical systems. It also called for a one-time audit of helicopter operators to check whether pilots met the prescribed qualifications for hill operations.
Safety Audits Reveal Compliance Gaps
The findings of the DGCA's 2025 special audits, placed before the Lok Sabha in August 2026, pointed to several operational and compliance shortcomings.
The findings included ineffective monitoring of Flight Duty Time Limitations and failure by an operator to ensure effective implementation of Operations Circular 02 of 2023, which lays down procedures for helicopter pilgrimage operations in the Himalayan region.
The audits also found that there was no standardised procedure for closing maintenance packages, and that an operator had not ensured that its calibration agency met the requirements of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).
Other shortcomings included the failure to forward internal safety audit reports and action-taken reports to the DGCA, and the absence of emergency contact details and procedures for removing disabled aircraft from the emergency response plan at Guptkashi.
The findings further noted that slot allotment timings were not maintained, airborne image recording data was not analysed on some occasions, and there was no designated place at Sahastradhara heliport for pilots to undergo breathalyser tests.
What Safety Measures Are In Place?
The government has introduced several measures to strengthen safety in the Char Dham helicopter sector. In its August 6, 2026, Lok Sabha reply, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Operations Circular 02 of 2023 provides the standard operating procedures for pilgrimage flights in the Himalayan region.
The DGCA has mandated enhanced pre-flight checks covering crew competency, aircraft maintenance and fitness, load and trim, weather briefings and pilot familiarisation. Operational restrictions include limits on aircraft weight at high-altitude helipads, hourly shuttle flights, daily charter operations and the number of helicopters operating at shrine helipads.
The government has also mandated satellite-based helicopter tracking, Automated Weather Observing Systems (AWOS), GPS-based navigation on designated Kopter routes and weather cameras providing live updates. Helicopters operating under Char Dham services are tracked in real time at the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Sahastradhara.
However, the ministry said Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems (TAWS), Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning Systems (EGPWS) and Health Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) had not been mandated, as hill and mountain operations were primarily undertaken by single-engine helicopters under Visual Flight Rules.
In September 2025, following a series of helicopter accidents during May and June, the DGCA approved the recommencement of Char Dham helicopter services after the monsoon break. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said a comprehensive inspection of helipads, helicopters, operators and support facilities was conducted between September 13 and 16. Pilots and operators were also briefed on additional safety measures.
The October 30 incident has once again brought the safety of helicopter operations in Uttarakhand into focus. While the cause of the crash has not been established, parliamentary replies and investigation findings point to concerns over weather information, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness in the Himalayan region.