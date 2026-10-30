Badrinath: Chopper With 6 On Board Goes Missing; Search Operation Underway

A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Uttarakahand.
A joint rescue operation is underway.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is keeping tabs on the developing situation.
A helicopter with 5 passengers and the pilot has gone missing while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
According to media reports, another helicopter has been deployed to to conduct an aerial search for the missing aircraft. The army along with the state rescue team has been deployed to assist with the search.
In June last year, 7 people were killed after a helicopter crashed while flying from the Kedarnath temple to Guptakashi.
Rescue Operation Underway
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed that the helicopter is missing while also informing that a joint rescue operation by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF is underway.
"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," he said.
The Chief Minister also added that he is keeping a personal eye on the developments in the matter and instructions to immediately airlift any seriously injured people has been given.
"I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment;" he said in his X post.
Location Identified
According to ANI, the information of a helicopter crash landing was received by the SDM Joshimath. The helicopters location is allegedly believed to be near an army camp in Chai Village, Joshimath.
There are conflicting media reports about the helicopters operation with both Trans Bahrat and Charlie X-ray being named as the operators. The aircraft was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara.