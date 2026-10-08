Haryana CM Saini Disrupts Athletes’ Training By Parking Helicopter At Gurgaon Stadium

A parent told The Times of India that children came from across the city for practice and were turned away after reaching the stadium. A sports coach, who did not wish to be named, said authorities should find another place to park helicopters so training does not stop. The coach said the city has several open spaces that could serve that purpose. “The stadium is meant for athletes’ training and sporting activities. While the chief minister’s security is important, players should not repeatedly be kept away from the ground because a helicopter needs to be parked,” the coach said according to The Times of India.