Haryana CM’s Helicopter Inside Gurugram Stadium: VIPs Over Athletes? Four-Day Training Disruption Sparks Row

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini’s helicopter remained at Gurugram’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium for four days, disrupting athletes’ training
Athletes alleged repeated helicopter-related closures, while officials cited a technical fault and security concerns
The incident has reignited the debate over VIP privileges and athletes’ access to sports facilities, recalling similar disruptions at Delhi stadiums
A helicopter parked at Gurugram’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium has put the spotlight on the disruption of athletes’ training after the aircraft carrying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini remained at the sports complex for four days.
The incident occurred while Saini was on an official visit to Singapore from October 4 to 6. The presence of the helicopter led to the closure of the stadium’s synthetic ground and athletics track on security grounds, preventing athletes from using the facilities for their regular practice sessions.
The disruption has prompted athletes and coaches to question the use of a public sports facility for VIP helicopter parking, with the episode reigniting the debate over whether sporting requirements take precedence over official arrangements.
A report by The Times of India quoted athletes as saying that helicopter-related restrictions were not unusual at the venue, alleging that such disruptions occur regularly and interfere with their training schedules.
Training Disrupted, School Competition Postponed
Athletes preparing for competitions have expressed concern over losing valuable practice time because of the stadium closures. Speaking to TOI, they said even a short interruption could affect their preparations.
Parents have also raised concerns about children travelling across Gurugram to train, only to find that the facility is inaccessible.
A coach suggested that the government establish a separate helipad, arguing that the city has sufficient open spaces to accommodate helicopter operations without affecting sporting activities.
The impact extended to school sports as well. PTI reported that a block-level school competition scheduled for October 5 was postponed by three days before being held on Thursday.
Athletes also alleged that helicopters had been parked at the stadium on October 1 and 2, and again from October 5 to 7. According to their claims, the facility has witnessed more than 20 helicopter landings since March.
These allegations have raised questions about the frequency of helicopter movements at the venue and the extent to which they affect athletes who depend on the stadium for training.
Technical Glitch Behind Helicopter’s Extended Stay, Says Adviser
Saini’s media adviser, Rajeev Jaitly, told The Times of India that the helicopter remained grounded because of a technical malfunction.
Jaitly said the helicopter had been unable to take off for four days because of the fault. He also maintained that the helicopter was not usually stationed at the stadium for extended periods, explaining that it generally departs within an hour of landing.
Haryana Deputy Director of Sports Ram Mehar Singh said the track had been closed due to security concerns and confirmed that it had reopened after the helicopter was removed.
The absence of a dedicated helipad in Gurugram has also emerged as a factor in the controversy. According to India Today, the city does not have a state or civil aviation helipad, while parking the helicopter at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would have involved additional charges.
News18 Hindi reported that the stadium comes under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which does not levy a parking fee for the helicopter.
The explanations have not addressed the central concern raised by athletes: whether alternative arrangements could be made to prevent disruptions at a facility intended for sporting activities.
The episode comes after the Haryana government announced investment proposals worth approximately Rs 5,500 crore following Saini’s Singapore visit.