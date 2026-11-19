Magnus Carlsen forfeited his Fast Classic games against Bibisara Assaubayeva on two straight days at the Budapest pilot
The world No. 1 left the playing hall after building an unassailable lead in each fixture and spoke to the arbiter before leaving
Carlsen still won the first tie 11.5-8.5 and drew the second 10-10, with Assaubayeva awarded the classical points
Magnus Carlsen has sparked controversy at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot after forfeiting his Fast Classic games against Bibisara Assaubayeva on two straight days, even as he still won one tie and drew the other.
The world No. 1 walked out of the playing hall after building an unassailable lead in each fixture. He spoke to the arbiter before leaving but did not inform Assaubayeva, who was left waiting at the venue. Carlsen was already out of the title race and was playing for 17th place.
On Tuesday, Carlsen built an 11-point lead by winning three of the four blitz games and two rapid games against Assaubayeva. He repeated the move on Wednesday after taking 10 points from the four blitz and two rapid games. Assaubayeva was awarded all eight points available from the classical games on both days, but Carlsen still took the first day’s tie 11.5-8.5 while the second ended in a 10-10 draw. Despite this, the Norwegian won the tie.
Carlsen Defends Decision
Carlsen defended the move as a practical decision once the tie had already been settled. “There will be no classical game as I understood, the match is over. The only consequence of not showing up is that you will lose a totally meaningless game,” Carlsen was quoted as saying by Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday.
He added: “I think that if you play a World Championship and it counts for points and such, I can understand.”
The call carried rating implications too. A draw or defeat in the Fast Classic game would have taken Carlsen below the 2800 Elo mark for the first time in almost 17 years. He has stayed above 2800 since 2009.
His form in Budapest has been poor by his standards. Carlsen finished fifth in his group after nine draws and one defeat in 10 games. His only loss came against Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan.
The wider risk is bigger. Carlsen has lost 21.8 rating points over the past week and could now be at risk of losing the world No. 1 ranking, which he has held for more than 15 years.
He had signalled his reluctance earlier on Tuesday. “This is an awkward situation to be in, I would rather not play that much more classical anymore,” he said.
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Organisers Review Format
Total Chess is now reviewing the format. CEO Kjell Madland said the Budapest pilot would help organisers understand how the format works in actual competition before the inaugural edition in March 2027.
“The Budapest pilot is an important learning exercise for Total Chess. While we have developed the format and regulations with considerable thought and input, the real test is how they work in a live competitive environment,” Madland said.
He added: “We want to hear directly from the players and arbiters, understand their experiences and take on board constructive feedback.”
Madland also left the door open for changes before the inaugural edition in March 2027. “Our objective is to assess whether any refinements are required before the inaugural edition in March 2027. We are not approaching this with a predetermined view that the rules need to change; rather, we want to ensure that we have tested the format thoroughly and are taking the best possible version of it into its inaugural season,” he said.
The organisers could not immediately confirm whether Carlsen would face an automatic fine for forfeiting the games.