On Tuesday, Carlsen built an 11-point lead by winning three of the four blitz games and two rapid games against Assaubayeva. He repeated the move on Wednesday after taking 10 points from the four blitz and two rapid games. Assaubayeva was awarded all eight points available from the classical games on both days, but Carlsen still took the first day’s tie 11.5-8.5 while the second ended in a 10-10 draw. Despite this, the Norwegian won the tie.