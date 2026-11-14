Magnus Carlsen’s World No. 1 Spot Under Threat After Shock Loss To Haik Martirosyan

Magnus Carlsen lost to Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan on the third day of the Fast Classical competition
The defeat has put Carlsen’s long-held world No. 1 ranking under pressure in the live ratings
Fabiano Caruana has closed in after a strong run of wins and draws at the event
Magnus Carlsen’s long hold on the world No. 1 ranking is under threat after a shock defeat to Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan on the third day of the Fast Classical competition at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot. The five-time world champion, a 35-year-old Norwegian Grandmaster, has held the top spot since July 2011.
Carlsen has recorded five draws and one defeat in the Fast Classical section That run has cost him 15.8 rating points and pushed him down to 2807.2 in the live ratings. American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana has tightened the race with five wins and two draws, gaining 17 rating points to move to 2800—just 7.2 points behind Carlsen.
The live list changes in real time, while the International Chess Federation publishes its official ratings once a month. That has sharpened the focus on every result in the event, with Carlsen now under pressure both in the standings and on the ratings table.
Martirosyan Upsets Carlsen
Martirosyan struck in 41 moves, The Times of India reported.
Playing Carlsen for the first time in a classical FIDE-rated game, the Armenian beat him in the opening game of their match-up. With the white pieces, Martirosyan built a dangerous attack and broke through to seal the victory.
Carlsen ran into time trouble early. He made a series of hurried decisions, the errors mounted and he eventually resigned. The reverse fixture ended in a draw.
“It was a dream for me just to play him in a classical game, but to win is even more special. I will think about this moment many times. It is very special for me,” Martirosyan said.
“It was an amazing day, and I will remember this day for the rest of my life,” Martirosyan said.
Group C shifted after the result. Martirosyan reached 10 points and moved alone to the top, while Carlsen dropped to fifth. The leading four in each group advance to the title-deciding stage, and the rest play classification matches.
Erigaisi Holds Firm
The 23-year-old Indian Grandmaster recorded a win and a draw against Wesley So. In the first game, So came under pressure, then turned down a draw offer despite having enjoyed a winning position earlier before making a decisive blunder and resigning a move later.
“It was an interesting game. In the middlegame, I felt I did a very good job by sacrificing the exchange. Partly I blundered as well, but then I got very good compensation and had excellent control,” Erigaisi said.
“It shouldn't have gone the way it did, and then I totally messed up. I did a good job of not panicking,” Erigaisi said.
The reverse fixture finished level. Erigaisi now sits third in Group D, behind leader Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Hans Niemann.
Indian Results Roundup
R Vaishali registered her first win in the Fast Classical section, The Times of India reported.
Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali registered her first win in the Fast Classical section. Vaishali, who is set to challenge Ju Wenjun for the Women’s World Championship title next year, beat Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva with the white pieces.
The win followed an earlier loss. Vaishali had lost to Assaubayeva in their first meeting of the day, and despite the later victory she remains at the bottom of Group D.
R Praggnanandhaa extended his winless run after drawing both his games against Vladislav Artemiev. The Indian Grandmaster is on four points, having drawn four games and lost two.
“Obviously, the results aren't great. I'm still trying to adapt,” Praggnanandhaa said.