Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan and Sanya Vats advance in Singapore Classic squash

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Indian squash trio registers opening-round victories at the USD 15,000 PSA Challenger tournament in Kallang as Suraj Chand and Tanvi Khanna receive first-round byes

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PSA Singapore Challenger Squash Quarter-Finals
In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian winning 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-0. Photo: IspSquash/X
Summary of this article

  • Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan, and Sanya Vats recorded opening-round wins to advance to the second round of the USD 15,000 Singapore Classic PSA Challenger event.

  • In the women's draw, Rathika Seelan defeated Singapore's Jayna Lim in straight games (11-7, 12-10, 11-9) while Sanya Vats beat Egypt's Clara Dwerri in four games (10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5).

  • They join seeded compatriots Suraj Chand (men's 6th seed) and Tanvi Khanna (women's 3rd seed), who received first-round byes, while Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar bowed out in the opening round.

Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan and Sanya Vats recorded contrasting wins to advance to the second round of Singapore Classic here.

Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar, however, lost in the opener of the USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event.

While men’s world No. 149 Semwal rallied from 2-1 down to beat Singapore’s Aaron Liang 15-13, 6-11, 13-15, 11-9, 11-8, Rathika eased past Singapore’s Jayna Lim 11-7, 12-10, 11-9 and Sanya edged out Egypt’s Clara Dwerri 10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in the women’s section.

Men’s sixth seed Suraj Chand and women’s third seed Tanvi Khanna received first-round byes.

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