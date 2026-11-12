Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan, and Sanya Vats recorded opening-round wins to advance to the second round of the USD 15,000 Singapore Classic PSA Challenger event.

In the women's draw, Rathika Seelan defeated Singapore's Jayna Lim in straight games (11-7, 12-10, 11-9) while Sanya Vats beat Egypt's Clara Dwerri in four games (10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5).