Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan, and Sanya Vats recorded opening-round wins to advance to the second round of the USD 15,000 Singapore Classic PSA Challenger event.
In the women's draw, Rathika Seelan defeated Singapore's Jayna Lim in straight games (11-7, 12-10, 11-9) while Sanya Vats beat Egypt's Clara Dwerri in four games (10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5).
They join seeded compatriots Suraj Chand (men's 6th seed) and Tanvi Khanna (women's 3rd seed), who received first-round byes, while Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar bowed out in the opening round.
Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan and Sanya Vats recorded contrasting wins to advance to the second round of Singapore Classic here.
While men’s world No. 149 Semwal rallied from 2-1 down to beat Singapore’s Aaron Liang 15-13, 6-11, 13-15, 11-9, 11-8, Rathika eased past Singapore’s Jayna Lim 11-7, 12-10, 11-9 and Sanya edged out Egypt’s Clara Dwerri 10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in the women’s section.