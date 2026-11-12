Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei Makes History, Wins India’s First Boxing Gold At Dakar Youth Olympics

Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei beat Ireland’s Kristian Jubani 3-2 on points in the 50kg final
The Manipuri boxer became India’s first Youth Olympics boxing gold medallist
His victory gave India its first gold medal at the ongoing Dakar Youth Olympics
Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei won India’s first gold medal at the Dakar Youth Olympics after beating Ireland’s Kristian Jubani in the 50kg boxing final on Wednesday. The Manipuri boxer prevailed 3-2 on points and became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics
The result also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition in Dakar. It ended the country’s wait for the top spot on the podium after a run of silver and bronze medal finishes at the Games.
Ambekar Meetei’s victory carries added weight for Indian boxing. It is India’s first boxing title at the Youth Olympics and came in a bout in which he had to recover after losing the opening round on all five judges’ cards.
Final Round Fightback
Jubani started stronger.
All five judges gave the opening round to the Irish boxer, leaving Ambekar Meetei with work to do in a closely fought 50kg final. The Indian hit back in the second round, with three of the five judges scoring it in his favour.
The contest turned in the last round. Ambekar Meetei took the verdict from four judges in the final round and swung the bout his way.
That finish sealed a 3-2 win on points. The comeback gave him the gold medal and delivered India a landmark result in Dakar.
Youth Olympic Context
The gold puts Ambekar Meetei in select company.
Before this, India’s best boxing results at the Youth Olympics had come at Singapore 2010. Shiv Thapa won silver in the men’s 54kg category, while Vikas Krishan took bronze in the men’s 60kg event at the same Games.
Ambekar Meetei’s win is therefore India’s first boxing title at the Youth Olympics and the country’s third medal in the sport at the competition. The Manipuri youngster has now added his name to India’s list of Youth Olympic medallists.
India’s Dakar Medal Tally
The gold changes India’s campaign.
Before Ambekar Meetei’s victory, India had won three silver medals and five bronze medals across disciplines at Dakar. The silver medals came in badminton, judo and beach wrestling.
India’s five bronze medals came in swimming, the women’s 100m hurdles and Wushu. Ambekar Meetei’s triumph gave the contingent its first gold of the competition and added a standout result to the medal tally.