Merab Dvalishvili Attacked By Usman Nurmagomedov's Team, Left Bloodied Ahead Of RAF Event | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Merab Dvalishvili was left bloodied after an alleged attack by Usman Nurmagomedov's team in Abu Dhabi, raising questions about his participation in the upcoming RAF even

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Merab Dvalishvili Attacked By Usman Nurmagomedovs Team, Left Bloodied Ahead Of RAF Event
Merab Dvalishvili Attacked By Usman Nurmagomedov's Team, Left Bloodied Ahead Of RAF Event Photo: Screengrab/x
Summary of this article

  • Merab Dvalishvili was left bloodied following an alleged attack by Usman Nurmagomedov's team in Abu Dhabi

  • The incident reportedly occurred during a media interaction ahead of the RAF Abu Dhabi event

  • Dvalishvili is scheduled to face Marlon Moraes in a wrestling contest on November 14

The rivalry between Merab Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp has taken an ugly turn outside the wrestling mat. The former UFC bantamweight champion was left bloodied after allegedly being attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and several members of his team in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 11.

The incident reportedly took place in a hotel lobby while Dvalishvili was participating in a media interview ahead of the upcoming Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi event. A video of the confrontation, also shared by former UFC champion Ilia Topuria, showed a group approaching the Georgian fighter from behind before a physical altercation broke out.

Merab Dvalishvili Accuses Usman Nurmagomedov's Team of Attacking Him

Dvalishvili later shared a video on social media while receiving medical attention. The Georgian fighter had visible injuries and blood on his face, while his friend also appeared to have sustained injuries.

According to Dvalishvili, he and his young companion were outnumbered when Usman and his associates allegedly launched the attack. He further claimed that hotel security held him back while members of the group continued kicking them when they were on the ground.

Calling out the alleged attackers, Dvalishvili questioned their conduct and challenged them to confront him directly rather than attacking him from behind. He also reassured his fans and family that he was doing fine.

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The latest incident adds another chapter to the long-running rivalry between Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman's elder brother.

The two previously met at UFC 311 in January 2025, where Dvalishvili successfully defended his bantamweight championship with a unanimous decision victory. Their rivalry has continued through verbal exchanges and confrontations involving their respective camps.

Will Merab Dvalishvili Compete at RAF Abu Dhabi?

Dvalishvili is scheduled to face former UFC fighter Marlon Moraes in a wrestling contest at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov is set to take on UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

However, the extent of Dvalishvili's injuries has raised questions about his participation. No official withdrawal had been announced at the time of writing, while the Nurmagomedov camp had yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

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