G7 foreign ministers meet in Paris as Europe pushes Donald Trump for a fair Russia-Ukraine peace deal amid upcoming US-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi.
Marco Rubio joins G7 talks as European powers seek to prevent further US military strikes against Iran and ease tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Paris meeting also focuses on Chernobyl nuclear safety funding and a 14-port international network to combat drug trafficking.
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations are meeting in Paris for two days from Monday, November 9, as European powers seek to influence Washington's approach to the Ukraine war and prevent further military escalation between the United States and Iran.
The November 9-10 meeting brings together Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. European governments are expected to press Washington for a fair settlement for Ukraine as US President Donald Trump continues to leave the possibility of fresh strikes against Iran open. The discussions come as US-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.
According to AFP, the issues facing the G7 ministers remain largely similar to those discussed at their previous meeting in March. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is approaching its fifth anniversary, while Washington has yet to rule out further military action against Tehran, despite the Republicans' defeat in the US midterm elections.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to be a key figure at the meeting. Unlike the March gathering, when he attended for only one day, Rubio is scheduled to participate in both days of talks. The visit is his first overseas trip since the midterms. He is also viewed by US media as a potential candidate to succeed Trump as president.
The meeting is among the final engagements of France's G7 presidency. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Trump at the leaders' summit this summer in the lakeside resort of Evian. The foreign ministers' meeting had originally been scheduled to take place in Marseille, in southern France, but was shifted to Paris at the last minute, with officials citing scheduling reasons.
Ukraine Talks In Abu Dhabi Raise Concerns Over European Role
The Paris meeting coincides with US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, and Wednesday, November 11. European governments are concerned that Kyiv could be pressured into accepting disadvantageous terms as part of a settlement with Moscow.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told RTL radio that France would participate in the discussions, saying, “Europeans will be represented and France will be in Abu Dhabi to participate in these talks”.
According to AFP, Trump has fuelled concerns about a possible shift in Washington's approach towards Moscow after predicting a “very big” deal with Russia that would cover not only the war in Ukraine but also “all of Europe”.
Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said Washington was working on “a broader European security architecture that can help establish the conditions for lasting peace”. The proposal has previously been met with scepticism in Europe.
Europe Seeks Resolution As Trump Keeps Iran Strikes On The Table
The possibility of further US military action against Iran is another major concern for European governments. Although Trump said on Sunday that he was not looking to escalate the conflict, he has not ruled out further strikes if fighting resumes, including against the so-called Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected nuclear site that Tehran denies is a nuclear facility.
European countries are seeking a resolution to the tensions and the restoration of normal shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.
Speaking about Iran on Friday, November 6, Trump said, “We’re dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly.”
AFP reported that Rubio declined to comment directly on Trump's and the Republicans' defeat in the US midterm elections while speaking to reporters before departing for France.
“It is not uncommon to have a division of power in this country,” Rubio said, referring to the Democrats' control of both houses of Congress following the Republicans' losses.
Asked about widespread protests in France, Rubio said he was not concerned about travelling to the country. He added that he trusted US counterparts on the ground who had advised him that attending the G7 meeting was safe.
Chernobyl Fundraiser And International Anti-Drug Trafficking Initiative
Alongside the ministerial discussions, the French Finance Ministry will host a donor conference on Monday, November 9, to raise funds for repairs to the protective structure built over the remains of Reactor Four at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant.
The structure was damaged in a Russian drone strike in February 2025. Around 500 million euros is required for the repairs, but only slightly more than half of the amount has been raised so far. The French Finance Ministry told AFP that the target was to secure the remaining funds by spring 2027.
Although the G7 ministerial meeting has been relocated to Paris, Marseille will still host the launch of an international network of 14 ports aimed at combating drug trafficking.
Barrot said the network would bring together ports from around the world to tackle drug trafficking, which has become a major scourge in Marseille.