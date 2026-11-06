Iran’s security chief delivers Khamenei’s message to Putin.
Moscow and Tehran discuss regional security and energy cooperation.
Iran sets seven conditions for negotiations with Washington.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow, focusing on regional security as diplomatic efforts intensify to bring the US-Israel war on Iran to an end.
Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV reported that Mohsen Rezaei handed Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during their meeting on Thursday.
Rezaei said the discussions covered regional security and Moscow’s role in bringing an end to what he described as US “aggression” against Iran.
“Important regional issues were discussed with Putin and significant conversations took place regarding the post-war period and regional security arrangements,” he said.
The two sides also discussed expanding energy ties, including a proposal to build gas pipelines linking Russia and Iran, Rezaei added.
Rezaei, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Khamenei had instructed him to take the message to Putin without delay. Although the Moscow visit had been arranged almost a month ago, it was pushed back because of “daily discussions about the military situation in the region”, he said.
Growing Relationship Between Iran And Russia
Facing extensive sanctions from Western countries, Moscow and Tehran have drawn closer in recent years, expanding cooperation on diplomatic and military fronts.
Their ties received a formal boost in January 2025, when the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership covering areas such as trade, defence, science, culture and education.
The agreement came into force in October that year. However, it stops short of a mutual defence commitment, unlike the treaty Russia signed with North Korea.
Meanwhile, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Saturday that Tehran had purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets and was expected to take delivery of them once the war ends.
Iran Wants Its Conditions To Be Fulfilled
Putin’s meeting with Rezaei took place as Qatar intensifies efforts to broker an end to the war, amid concerns that Washington could launch fresh attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections.
Tehran has ruled out negotiations with Washington over ending the war or reopening the Strait of Hormuz until the US agrees to meet seven conditions set by Iran, Rezaei said on Thursday.
“We have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they do not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations,” he said, ruling out any diplomatic engagement until Washington complies.
Earlier, in a written statement issued on Wednesday, Khamenei ruled out any concessions to Washington, saying there should not be “even the slightest inclination towards submission” to the US. He also stressed the need to build an “ever stronger” Iran capable of achieving a “point of absolute deterrence”.