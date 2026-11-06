India eases passport rules for select foreign nationals.
Six minority communities from three countries qualify.
Pakistani nationals, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans included.
The central government has introduced exemptions from certain passport and visa requirements for several categories of foreign nationals living in the country. These include some Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans, under the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published on Thursday.
The order also brings six religious minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the exemption. It covers Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who came to India by December 31, 2024, after facing religious persecution or fearing it.
The relief applies to people who entered the country without valid travel documents, as well as those whose passports or other documents have since expired.
However, the exemption does not give them an automatic right to remain in India indefinitely. They will still need to obtain the appropriate visa after entering the country if they wish to continue their stay. In other words, the relaxation of passport rules does not remove all immigration requirements.
What Are Rules For Pakistani Nationals?
Pakistani nationals who settled in India by December 31, 2009, may no longer need to meet the usual passport renewal requirements if they cannot obtain a new travel document because they lack a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.
The exemption applies to those who came to India intending to live here permanently, under rules amended by the Union Home Ministry.
The exemption comes with several conditions. To qualify for the exemption, applicants must not have married while living in Pakistan or acquired any immovable property there.
They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they travelled to Pakistan, give an undertaking that they will not return to the country, and have no adverse reports against them from police or security agencies.
Exemptions For Sri Lankan Tamils And Tibetans
The amended order also grants exemptions to registered Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who arrived in India by January 9, 2015, allowing them to stay without meeting the usual passport and visa requirements.
Tibetan nationals covered by specific entry permits have also been included. This applies to those who came to India on permits issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu between 1959 and May 30, 2003.
Tibetans who entered after May 30, 2003, through designated immigration checkpoints along the India-Nepal border using special entry permits are eligible as well.