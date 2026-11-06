Centre May Revisit UGC Anti-Discrimination Rules After Supreme Court Hearing

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it is considering a committee to revisit the UGC’s anti-discrimination regulations.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the government to revisit the rules and take concrete steps against caste discrimination and ragging.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government wants every student to be taken care of and is examining the interests of the younger generation.
On Thursday, the Centre told the Supreme Court it is weighing a committee to review the University Grants Commission’s disputed anti-discrimination rules for higher education institutions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the government needed more time to study the regulations.
The court pressed for action. It stressed the need to protect the interests of all students and called for concrete steps against caste discrimination and ragging on campuses. “Why don’t you revisit the UGC regulations?” the bench asked.
Mehta told the court: “The government has taken a decision that every student should be taken care of. Nobody should have any apprehension. Nobody should feel dissatisfied. We are also considering the interests of the younger generation. The government is contemplating appointing a committee.” After the Centre sought more time, the court deferred the hearing.
Regulations Under Challenge
The case centres on the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. The rules were notified on January 13 and apply to higher educational institutions across the country.
The rules aim to curb discrimination and widen fairness on campuses. They ask higher education institutions to create Equal Opportunity Centres and Equity Committees, which will carry out policies for disadvantaged groups and hear discrimination complaints.
The dispute hinges on access. Petitioners say the rules leave general-category students out of the grievance system for caste-based discrimination. They argue that students outside the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes groups cannot use the institutional protection and complaint process.
The petitioners want the court to block the rules as they stand. They say the state cannot deny grievance access on caste grounds and call that discrimination.
Court And Protest History
The Supreme Court had already paused the rules. In January, it ordered the 2026 regulations to remain in abeyance while it heard the petitions against them.
That intervention followed concerns over the scope and wording of the provisions. Those concerns included the definition of caste-based discrimination and the categories of students covered by the grievance redressal framework.
The rules also drew protests. Some upper-caste groups said the provisions favour one side and could be used against them in educational institutions.
The latest hearing brings the issue back into focus. The government now has to ensure that safeguards against caste-based discrimination and ragging work effectively while addressing concerns that some students may be left without adequate protection.