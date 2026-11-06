Maharashtra Farmers’ Protest Blocks NH-48, Strands 1,500 Trucks

The Pune-Bengaluru highway remained blocked for a third day as farmers demanded a ₹4,500-per-tonne advance for sugarcane.
The protest disrupted traffic across a 120-km stretch, leaving heavy vehicles stranded and clogging diversion routes.
MSRTC cancelled around 100 bus trips daily; transporters said more than 1,500 trucks carrying goods were stuck.
The Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) remained blocked for a third consecutive day on Thursday as farmers led by former MP Raju Shetti continued their agitation for an advance payment of ₹4,500 per tonne of sugarcane.
The blockade has disrupted traffic along nearly 120 km between Nagthane in Satara district and Sangli Phata in Kolhapur district. Heavy vehicles remained stranded, while traffic diverted onto bypasses and smaller roads caused congestion across the region. Commuters travelling towards Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Belagavi were affected.
“We have been stuck on the highway since last night with our children and elderly family members. We were travelling to Kolhapur to celebrate Diwali with our relatives, but our vehicle has barely moved for hours. We have limited food and water, and the children are getting restless,” said Mangesh Chirute, a passenger stranded on the highway, as reported by Hinudstan Times.
Diversions Push Traffic Onto Smaller Roads
Vehicles travelling from Pune towards Kolhapur and Sangli faced heavy congestion between the D-Mart area in Satara and Ajintha Chowk. Authorities diverted traffic through Rahimatpur, but heavy trucks on the alternative route slowed movement further and made it difficult for smaller vehicles to pass.
Small vehicles heading towards Sangli have been advised to travel through Satara city and take the Rahimatpur route, then continue via Pusesavali and Palus. Motorists going to Kolhapur can use routes through Rahimatpur, including roads connecting Ashta in Sangli district, Bagani and Peth Vadgaon. These routes are also facing increasing pressure, and authorities have urged commuters to check road conditions before setting out.
MSRTC Cancels About 100 Trips A Day
The blockade has disrupted bus services as well. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has cancelled around 100 trips daily.
“We had already started operating some buses through alternative routes from Wednesday, including via Sangli, Rahimatpur and Vita, to ensure that passengers stranded on the way could reach their destinations,” said Arun Siya, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.
“We are constantly assessing which routes can safely be used to operate services and hope that a solution will emerge soon,” he said.
The diversion routes have also raised safety concerns. Siya said a Karnataka-registered bus was stopped near Rahimatpur, beyond Satara, on Thursday and its window panes were damaged.
Trucks Carrying Essential Goods Remain Stranded
The protest has held up commercial transport and deliveries of essential goods. More than 1,500 trucks carrying grains, vegetables and other commodities have been stranded for two days, said Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra State Transporters Association.
“The prolonged blockade is causing major losses to transporters and could also affect the supply chain if the situation continues,” Shinde told Hindustan Times
Farmers Seek Higher Cane Payment
The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana is demanding a minimum first instalment of ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane supplied to mills during the current crushing season. It says mills earn substantial revenue from sugar, ethanol and other by-products but do not share a fair proportion with growers.
The organisation has also sought an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar from ₹31 to ₹50 per kg and a revision of ethanol procurement prices. It has warned that it will intensify the agitation if farmers and sugar factories fail to reach an agreement.
Fadnavis Urges Farmers To End Agitation
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to farmers to call off the protest peacefully. He said the government fixes the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), while payments above that rate must be negotiated between sugar factories and farmers.
Fadnavis said Minister Hasan Mushrif had been asked to hold talks with stakeholders. Discussions involving sugar industry representatives and experts are also expected at the Sugar Commissioner’s office in Pune.
Farmers, commuters and transport operators are awaiting a settlement as negotiations continue and the highway remains disrupted.