The Centre has no immediate plans to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
India achieved its E20 target in 2025, while the government says any move to higher blends would require technical studies and consultations.
E85 is available for specifically designed and certified flex-fuel vehicles, but it does not change the nationwide E20 blending level.
The Centre has no immediate plans to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said, reaffirming the government’s position as concerns continue over the impact of ethanol-blended fuel on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.
India achieved its E20 target in 2025, five years ahead of the original 2030 deadline. The government has said any move towards higher blending levels would require detailed scientific and technical studies, alongside consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and research institutions. Puri reiterated in September that India would maintain ethanol blending at 20% as part of its efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.
Government Rules Out Immediate Increase
The government’s position follows questions in Parliament about whether India plans to raise ethanol blending beyond E20. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in July, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said no decision had been taken to increase the blending level. He added that any future change would follow scientific and technical assessments and consultations with stakeholders, including vehicle manufacturers and oil marketing companies.
The government has defended E20, saying laboratory studies, field trials and real-world experience have not established widespread adverse effects on vehicle performance when the fuel is used according to prescribed standards and manufacturers’ recommendations. It has also argued that higher ethanol use can reduce crude oil imports, support farmers and lower emissions. However, the government acknowledges that fuel efficiency can vary depending on a vehicle’s design and calibration.
E20 Rollout And Flex-Fuel Plans
The average ethanol-blending rate reached about 20% during the November 2025–June 2026 period, according to government figures. Blending rose from around 12% in 2022–23 to 14.6% in 2023–24 and 19.2% in 2024–25, reflecting the phased expansion of the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme. The government says the programme has helped reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and strengthened domestic ethanol production capacity.
The government has also introduced E85, a fuel containing 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, for flex-fuel vehicles specifically designed and certified to use it. Officials have clarified that E85 is not a change to the nationwide base blending level, which remains at E20. The ministry has said that any expansion to higher blends would depend on technical assessments and consultation with relevant stakeholders.
The government’s immediate focus remains on sustaining E20, improving fuel standards and expanding options for vehicles built to run on higher ethanol blends. Any nationwide move beyond 20% would require a separate policy decision, supported by technical evidence and stakeholder consultations.