Kerala Teacher Rankholders’ Protest Enters 113th Day As Association Secretary Shaves Head

𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐢 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐢… But when S. Valarmathi, secretary of the All Kerala Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) Rank Holders Association, and other rank holders are forced to shave their heads and go on a hunger strike for the jobs they earned through PSC exams, he chooses complete silence. After over 110 days of struggle, betrayed by the LDF and ignored by the UDF, these rank holders have been pushed to desperate measures in their fight for justice. 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲. 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬.