Kerala CM Offers To Host Raihan Vadra’s Exhibition Amid Bikaner House Photo Row

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan offered to host Raihan Vadra’s No Idea Is Final exhibition in its entirety after photographs were reportedly removed from the show at Delhi’s Bikaner House.
Around 70 of the exhibition’s 105 photographs, many documenting student and youth protests in Delhi, were reportedly flagged for removal or replacement, leaving about 35 on display.
Raihan said the photographs documented events rather than conveyed a political message, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised their removal as an attempt to restrict expression.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has offered to host the photo exhibition No Idea Is Final by Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a controversy over the removal of several photographs from the show at Delhi’s Bikaner House.
“Keralam would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra’s No Idea Is Final exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions,” Satheesan said in a post on X, tagging Raihan and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Satheesan’s offer came in response to Priyanka’s criticism of the removal of photographs from the exhibition. She had earlier posted: “When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.”
Raihan Vadra’s Exhibition Faces Censorship Row
The controversy erupted after the Bikaner House administration reportedly asked Raihan Vadra to remove or replace around 70 photographs depicting recent protests in Delhi.
The exhibition was scheduled to feature 105 photographs, many documenting student and youth protests in the national capital over the past six months. Around 35 photographs remained on display after the disputed works were taken down.
Vadra said the administration had asked him to remove or replace the photographs, alleging that the exhibition could be cancelled if he did not comply. He also claimed that some of the photographs featuring the national flag were among those objected to.
Vadra Says Photographs Documented Events
Vadra has maintained that he shared the exhibition proposal and layout with the venue in advance. He argued that the photographs documented events rather than conveyed a political message.
The controversy has drawn political attention, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticising the removal of the photographs and Satheesan offering to host the exhibition in Kerala without exclusions.
Satheesan’s offer signals support for displaying the complete collection as originally intended, even as questions remain over the circumstances in which the photographs were removed at Bikaner House.