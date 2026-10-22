'Proud Of You’: Priyanka Gandhi Backs Son Raihan After Protest Photos Removed From Exhibition

The government has become so afraid of inconvenient truths that it would rather censor reality than confront it. Articles, photographs, artworks, books — anything that challenges its carefully manufactured narrative is silenced. The irony is that every attempt to suppress an idea only draws more attention to what the government is so desperate to hide. Censorship cannot make reality disappear; it only exposes a regime terrified of what people might see. Congratulations on your fourth solo show, @raihanrvadra. The sky is the limit!