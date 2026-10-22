Raihan Vadra Says Bikaner House Asked Removal Of Protest Photos From Delhi Exhibition

Raihan Vadra said Bikaner House objected to protest images in his New Delhi exhibition, No Idea is Final, just before the opening
He alleged the management asked him to remove photographs for their political nature and even sought to take down 50% of the artworks
Vadra said the approved proposal for the show had described themes of choice, control and unity
Raihan Vadra said he had been told to take down some photographs from his New Delhi exhibition at Bikaner House only hours before the opening. Hindustan Times reported that the 26-year-old is the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra.
Titled “No Idea is Final,” the exhibition includes wildlife and street photography at Bikaner House. Vadra said images documenting recent protests in the Capital were gone when the show opened on Wednesday.
Removal Demand Details
Vadra detailed the objections in a statement circulated at the opening. “Yesterday [Tuesday] I was contacted by the management of Bikaner House raising objections towards the ‘political nature’ of the protest images and was requested to remove them,” he said.
He said the proposal Bikaner House approved on June 30, 2026, had said the show would feature images built around “themes of choice, control, and unity”. Vadra added: “The photos are simply a visual documentation of the people and the armed forces at the protests with no added commentary. Not a single photograph taken by me contains any derogatory or inflammatory comment of any kind,” he said.
He alleged the pressure went much further. Vadra said he was asked to remove “50% of the artworks”. He also alleged that Rohit Kumar, the principal resident commissioner of Bikaner House, toured the exhibition rooms before calling the Rajasthan chief secretary and another officer at the chief minister’s office.
The ultimatum, he said, followed soon after. “[They] finally informed me that I would have to remove all works deemed by him to be political by 3.30pm today, failing which the show would stand cancelled,” he said.
Rajasthan chief secretary V Srinivas did not respond to requests for comment by the time of going to print.
Flag Photos And Response
Two images became a point of dispute. Vadra said he was also asked to remove two photographs showing the Indian flag, which he refused to do. “I will not take down a photo of the Indian flag.”
He said the show would stay open through October 25. He also said he would soon present the entire collection at another venue.
Priyanka Vadra criticised the move in remarks to PTI. “Today it’s him, tomorrow it’ll be another artist,” she told PTI. She added: “I think it’s ridiculous… He is a young boy… they are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation. So, it’s only expected that they’ll do it to anyone,” she said.