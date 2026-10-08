Delhi Police File More FIRs Over SIR Protest; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Named

Delhi Police registered three FIRs and said more cases were being filed over the Wednesday protest in New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were named in the fresh FIRs linked to the INDIA bloc protest
The cases mention alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work and misbehaviour with police
Delhi Police had filed three FIRs over the Opposition’s Wednesday protest and were adding more on Thursday, The Print reported. The cases invoke sections linked to alleged attacks on police personnel, blocking government work, pushing, manhandling and misconduct with police personnel. The FIRs filed so far also name Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Delhi Police halted INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday as they moved towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi was detained and taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station.
Detention And Allegations
The clash played out at the barricades. Rahul Gandhi was seen trying to open a barricaded gate as police prevented the protesters from moving ahead. He was later seen waving at the media and making a victory sign while being detained.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen on the ground during the police action. She later alleged that force had been used against protesting MPs.
“What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too high for us,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters while waving a copy of the Constitution from the police vehicle.
Rahul Gandhi said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to “save the Constitution and democracy”.
Congress Response And X
Rahul Gandhi repeated that stand in a post on X. He wrote, “To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases.”
He also wrote, “This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people.”
He said the protest would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. “We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” he said.
Earlier FIR And March
The new cases come after Delhi Police filed an FIR on Wednesday over a different incident linked to Tuesday’s protest. Police said Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs had entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their demonstration against the Election Commission of India.
Police said the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march.
As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra then entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises with other leaders and continued the protest there.
Police asked the group to leave, but they did not go. They said they would stay until a delegation of MPs met Election Commission officials. Delhi Police then stepped in to keep order and stop the situation from worsening. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were taken out of the premises and detained.